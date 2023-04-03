Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Warm front today, cold front tomorrow. Very windy conditions expected with both as well as a chance for rain and snow. Track the temperatures,…
In typical Midwest fashion, after a day of warmth and sunshine, the Omaha area may see a slight chance of snow Friday.
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …