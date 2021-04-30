 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

