Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The calendar may say it’s spring, but Omaha will have a taste of summer before the weather turns cooler midweek.
- Updated
Lincoln and Omaha had both reached 91 degrees by 4:30 p.m. Monday. Tuesday night into Wednesday, Omaha has a chance for much-needed rain.
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
- Updated
Omaha-area residents got a nice view of the April supermoon before clouds moved in Monday night.
- Updated
Last year, Nebraska had 21 tornadoes, less than half the annual average — 51 — of the past 30 years, based on National Weather Service statistics.
- Updated
The inclement weather is expected to arrive as a cold, windy rain Monday afternoon. As temperatures drop overnight Monday, the rain will likely shift to snow, the National Weather Service said.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 …
Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, it will be …