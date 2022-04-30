 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert