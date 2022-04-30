Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Omaha, NE
