Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Omaha, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Omaha, NE
