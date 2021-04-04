Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.