The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As strong winds sweep across the Great Plains on Monday, much of the central U.S. from the Canadian border to northern Texas will be at high risk of fast-moving grass fires.
- Updated
The National Weather Service said Omaha could receive 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain before the moisture-rich system moves out Tuesday night.
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Omaha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We wi…