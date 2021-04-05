The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Omaha, NE
As strong winds sweep across the Great Plains on Monday, much of the central U.S. from the Canadian border to northern Texas will be at high risk of fast-moving grass fires.
The National Weather Service said Omaha could receive 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain before the moisture-rich system moves out Tuesday night.
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
