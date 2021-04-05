Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.