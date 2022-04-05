Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Omaha, NE
