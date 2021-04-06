 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

