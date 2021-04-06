Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
While the rain has helped eliminated the drought in most of the eastern part of Nebraska, it hasn't eased fears of drought's return or prevented grass fires.
- Updated
As strong winds sweep across the Great Plains on Monday, much of the central U.S. from the Canadian border to northern Texas will be at high risk of fast-moving grass fires.
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is p…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be a f…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see …
Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We wi…