Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Omaha, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 7:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
As windy as today will be, winds look to get even stronger Wednesday and possibly Thursday. A chance of rain today as well. Get the full details on both in our updated forecast.
Rain looks likely across Nebraska Friday and Friday night, but the timing will vary. See when rain will peak in our area and what Saturday and Sunday are looking like in our latest forecast.
Warmer today as well, but another cold front will begin pushing into the state late tonight. See how temps will vary across Nebraska and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska Monday, but a cold front will bring rain, wind, and cooler temperatures Tuesday
Dry today, but showers will begin to return late Monday night as a cold front pushes into the state. See how temperatures will vary and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast.
The Missouri River at Omaha remained low in 2021 due to ongoing drought in the upper basin and a lack of widespread, heavy rain or snowstorms in the lower basin.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 11pm Tuesday. Here's the latest information from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun an…
While it will just be showers for the rest of the state, storms are expected in the southeast corner. Damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.