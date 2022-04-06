 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Omaha, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 7:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert