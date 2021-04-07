Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Omaha, NE
