Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.