Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Omaha, NE
