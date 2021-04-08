Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
