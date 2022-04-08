Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.