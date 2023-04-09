Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some activity around today, but more is expected late tonight and Tuesday across the state. While some will see heavy snow, others will see th…
With very low humidity, gusty winds, and the on-going drought, wildfires could start and spread very easily in many parts of Nebraska Friday. …
After a chilly day Wednesday, it's back to normal temperatures for early April today. Dry conditions as well, but there is a rain chance durin…
Hold on to your hats, trash cans and small dogs. Windy conditions are expected to prevail through much of the coming week in Omaha and eastern…
Beginning Friday, high temperatures are expected to reach at or above the 70s in in the Omaha metro area throughout the next week.