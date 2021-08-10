Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.