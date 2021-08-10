Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Omaha, NE
