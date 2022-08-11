Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details here.
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 101. Today has the makings of a …
The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 thou…
Omaha's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a hot day…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. C…
The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though…
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…