The Omaha area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Excessive heat combined with insufficient rain has pushed the Omaha metro area back into drought.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thou…
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details here.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Expect a dras…
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
This evening in Omaha: Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
This evening in Omaha: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should…