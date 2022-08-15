 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It will be a warm day in Omaha. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert