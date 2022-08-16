Omaha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Omaha, NE
