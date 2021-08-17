Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 69-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.