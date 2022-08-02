Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though it will feel even hotter at 106. We'll see a low temperature of 79 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Omaha, NE
