 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert