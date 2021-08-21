Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.