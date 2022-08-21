 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

