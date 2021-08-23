Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 103. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Storms arriving about 4 p.m. Friday bring the best chance for severe weather to the Omaha area.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
- Updated
The downtown area likely received 2-plus inches of rain in about an hour. The urbanized location of the rain, the compressed time frame and the amount of rain all worked against Omaha.
- Updated
The system could bring lightning, hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph, but chances are slim that the storm will produce flash flooding like that seen two weeks ago.
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
- Updated
Tony Luu said he and two friends were watching the storm when they decided to see if there were any problems in the basement. "Now I know to be a little bit more cautious," he said.
- Updated
Water flowed through the Old Market, and streets across the city became impassable as Omaha police officers and firefighters responded to multiple calls of drivers stranded in 2 to 4 feet of water.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Ther…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
This evening in Omaha: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to fair skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. SW win…