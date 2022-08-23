Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scattered showers and storms are expected today and a couple could produce damaging wind and hail. See when rain is most likely and who has the greatest chance of severe storms in our latest forecast.
A little fog early this morning, but looking nice for the rest of the day. Showers and storms will start to push back into the area on Thursday. Find out what time our rain chance begins here.
While some could miss out, the chance of rain continues today. Will showers and storms impact your weekend plans? Find out in our updated forecast.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
While the majority of the rain has departed the area, showers are going to linger throughout the day. See when rain is most likely and how cool it will get tonight in our latest forecast.
The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's conditi…
It will be a warm day in Omaha. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reac…
Omaha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow…
As a slow moving cold front works across the state, showers and storms are likely. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding could occur in a few spots. Full details on what to expect in our updated forecast.