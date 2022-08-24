The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2022 in Omaha, NE
