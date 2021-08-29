Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
If you thought Monday was one of the most miserable days of the summer, you weren't wrong. The heat index in Omaha exceeded 109 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
- Updated
Intermittent storm chances are in the forecast every day into early next week, but the period most likely to bring rain and storms in the Omaha metro area is Saturday evening and overnight.
- Updated
The downtown area likely received 2-plus inches of rain in about an hour. The urbanized location of the rain, the compressed time frame and the amount of rain all worked against Omaha.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
- Updated
Storms arriving about 4 p.m. Friday bring the best chance for severe weather to the Omaha area.
- Updated
Water flowed through the Old Market, and streets across the city became impassable as Omaha police officers and firefighters responded to multiple calls of drivers stranded in 2 to 4 feet of water.
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Lo…
- Updated
The system could bring lightning, hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph, but chances are slim that the storm will produce flash flooding like that seen two weeks ago.
- Updated
Runoff in the upper basin of the Missouri River is on pace to be the 10th lowest on record.
The Omaha area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will …