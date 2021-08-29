 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

