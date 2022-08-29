Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.