Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.