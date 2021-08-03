Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Omaha, NE
The July 10 windstorm was notable for its durability, its power and its breadth. It is one of Omaha's most damaging storms on record, but the results could have been so much worse.
After a week of heat, with heat indexes dangerously hot at times, scattered storms brought a cooldown to the Omaha area Friday night.
"These big wind events can do more damage than a tornado because of the area involved," one meteorologist said. "We are trying to get people to pay heed to some of these higher-end thunderstorms."
A storm rolled through Omaha early Saturday with high winds that downed trees and caused widespread power outages.
A National Weather Service meteorologist said the slow-moving storms dropped at least 3 to 5 inches of rain, and possibly more than that, in a rural area in southern Nebraska.
