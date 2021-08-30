 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert