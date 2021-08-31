 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until TUE 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Local Weather

