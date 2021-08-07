Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"These big wind events can do more damage than a tornado because of the area involved," one meteorologist said. "We are trying to get people to pay heed to some of these higher-end thunderstorms."
- Updated
Storms are likely Saturday night and by Monday temperatures could be flirting with 100 degrees in Omaha.
- Updated
The July 10 windstorm was notable for its durability, its power and its breadth. It is one of Omaha's most damaging storms on record, but the results could have been so much worse.
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
- Updated
A storm rolled through Omaha early Saturday with high winds that downed trees and caused widespread power outages.
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'l…
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
- Updated
After a week of heat, with heat indexes dangerously hot at times, scattered storms brought a cooldown to the Omaha area Friday night.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today…