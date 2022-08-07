Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Omaha, NE

The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 102. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.