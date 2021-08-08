The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until SUN 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"These big wind events can do more damage than a tornado because of the area involved," one meteorologist said. "We are trying to get people to pay heed to some of these higher-end thunderstorms."
- Updated
Water flowed through the Old Market, and streets across the city became impassable as Omaha police officers and firefighters responded to multiple calls of drivers stranded in 2 to 4 feet of water.
- Updated
Storms are likely Saturday night and by Monday temperatures could be flirting with 100 degrees in Omaha.
- Updated
Runoff in the upper basin of the Missouri River is on pace to be the 10th lowest on record.
- Updated
The July 10 windstorm was notable for its durability, its power and its breadth. It is one of Omaha's most damaging storms on record, but the results could have been so much worse.
- Updated
A National Weather Service meteorologist said the slow-moving storms dropped at least 3 to 5 inches of rain, and possibly more than that, in a rural area in southern Nebraska.
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a p…
For the drive home in Omaha: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Lo…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …