Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until SUN 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.