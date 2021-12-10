The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Omaha, NE
