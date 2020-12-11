 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Omaha, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from 9AM CST FRI until 12PM CST SAT. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert