Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.