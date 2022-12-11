Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
