Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Omaha, NE

It will be a cold day in Omaha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 12PM CST SAT. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

