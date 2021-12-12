Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.