Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

