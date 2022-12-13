 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

