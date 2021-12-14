 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

