Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 30 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from WED 12:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

