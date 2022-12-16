It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Omaha, NE
