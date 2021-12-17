Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Omaha, NE
