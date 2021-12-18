It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
- Updated
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
- Updated
Although it looked like something out of an alien-invasion movie, the National Weather Service says it was just a cloud, but an unusual one.
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Windy with a few showers in the evening. Then clear skies overnight. Low 29F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decre…
Powerful straight-line winds in excess of 90 mph raked across Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday and as many as two dozen tornadoes were reported in the two states.
Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expect …
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temper…