Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.